Dannii Minogue called Russell Brand a “vile predator” after appearing on his MTV chat show.

The former X Factor judge’s comments were made back in 2006, but they have resurfaced amid sexual assault allegations against the comedian.

Speaking to The Mirror after her appearance on his 1 Leicester Square show, Dannii said: “[Russell] is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator.”

“I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer,” she continued.

“Throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush.” “He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far,” Dannii added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by danniiminogue (@danniiminogue) A Channel 4 special titled Dispatches aired on Saturday night and in it, four women accused Russell of sexual assault and rape, as well as controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour. The alleged incidents, which were uncovered as part of a joint investigation by The Times and Channel 4, are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013. Russell has vehemently denied the allegations against him, claiming that despite his “promiscuous” days, his relationships have always been “consensual”.