Dani Dyer reveals she broke down in tears during audition for hit TV show

"I tried and I just cried"

Dani Dyer reveals she broke down in tears during audition for hit...

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has revealed that an audition for a hit TV show left her in tears.

The star auditioned for the lead role of Georgie Lane in BBC production Our Girl – but lost out on the role to Michelle Keegan in 2015.

Dani had attempted to break into acting before her stint on the reality show.

Dani told The Mirror: “I cried in the room. I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing’.”

“I was running an hour late and sweating. The nerves get on top of you.”

“It is just this authority looking at you and you want this role so bad.”

Dani claimed that a casting director for the audition left her flustered.

“The speech we had to prepare was deep but she wanted it quite comical. I tried and I just cried,” she expressed.