Dancing on Ice star Adele Roberts heartbroken by the death of her ‘beautiful’ mother

Dancing on Ice star Adele Roberts has announced the death of her “beautiful” mother.

The radio DJ shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, and said her performance on the skating show on Sunday night was dedicated to her late mum.

Alongside photos of her showing her mum her ice skates, she 44-year-old wrote: “For you Mum. Tonight’s performance was dedicated to the memory of my beautiful mum, Jackie Roberts.”

“01.09.62 – 04.01.24. I didn’t want to say anything until I’d managed to get through our routine tonight. So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional.

“My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much. Saying goodbye to her this week was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. My mum got to see the start of our routine… and tonight I wanted to finish it in her honour,” she continued.

“Thank you to the whole incredible Dancing On Ice team for guiding me through one of the toughest weeks of my life. Especially you Mark Hanretty.”

Adele, who previously battled bowel cancer, said her mum was her “biggest supporter from day one”.

“I shall think of you and miss you every day of my life. Forever my hero. Until we meet again,” she added.

Adele and her pro partner Mark Hanretty performed a stunning dance to Clearly by Grace VanderWaal on Sunday night.