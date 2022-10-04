Ad
Daisy Lowe announces she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul

Daisy Lowe has announced she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Jordan Saul.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the model shared a black and white snap of her growing baby bump, alongside a snap of her ultrasound.

She captioned the post: “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby.”

 

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure!,” she continued.

“Big love to all of you ♥️♥️♥️”

A host of famous faces rushed to the comments section of the post to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats!!❤️,” while former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts said: “Congrats!!! 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼”

 

Spice Girl Mel C commented: “This is the most wonderful news 🥰 sooooo happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” singer Alexandra Burke wrote: “Congratulations baby girl! Best news! Xxx,” and talk show host Alan Carr said: “Wow!! Amazing!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Last month, Daisy announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years Jordan.

Taking to Instagram at the time to announce the news, the model wrote: “We took this picture this afternoon moments before [Jordan] ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!!”

“I said f**k yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️.”

 

