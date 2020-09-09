The actress rose to fame in the hit series Normal People

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ next major role has been revealed.

The actress rose to fame in the Hulu and BBC adaption of the best-selling Sally Rooney novel Normal People, where she starred alongside Paul Mescal as Marianne.

The 22-year-old will now move to the big screen for the lead role in what has been described as a “social thriller” entitled Fresh.

Screenwriter Lauryn Kahn and first-time feature director Mimi Cave will bring the film to life.

While details about the film’s storyline have yet to be revealed, Daisy will be taking the lead.

The actress had previously starred in indie film Pond Life (2018), international series War of the Worlds (2019), HBO/BBC’s Gentleman Jack (2019), and the classic British 1990s comedy-drama series Cold Feet.

Daisy was nominated for Best Actress at Monday night’s TV Choice Awards 2020, losing out on the award to Jodie Comer for her role in Killing Eve.

Daisy’s co-star Paul Mescal also missed out on the award for Best Actor, with Doc Martin’s leading man Martin Clunes taking home the prize.

Although The TV Choice Awards are voted for by the public, fans of Normal People expressed their disappointment that the show’s leading stars missed out on the awards.

Well don’t fully agree with those @TVChoice disappointed for @mescal_paul @DaisyEdgarJones and all the #NormalPeople team that they didn’t win #tvchoiceawards always winners to us!! — Selena #keepPhysicalDistance #WashYourHands (@SelenaG86x) September 7, 2020

Oh, I really wanted #NormalPeople to win something at the #tvchoiceawards, I really liked the show and the acting: is very real and raw (and I will read the book as soon as I can go to the library)

But I'm glad they were nominated! @NormalPeopleBBC @mescal_paul @DaisyEdgarJones pic.twitter.com/OYaoSbaoKW — Rocío (@socallmerory) September 7, 2020

I’ve watched @normalpeople at least once every month since it came out. @mescal_paul and @DaisyEdgarJones have the best chemistry I’ve ever seen on TV. I’m so glad this show is getting the recognition it deserves ❤️❤️❤️ — Christine Coridon 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@ccoridon5) September 8, 2020

Paul was also announced to star in an upcoming movie, starring in his first feature film alongside Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman called The Lost Daughter.

Paul tweeted that he is “very excited” about his next big project. According to The Hollywood Reporter who broke the news, Olivia Colman will star as an elegant college professor who becomes overwhelmed by fearful memories of early motherhood. The film is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, and will also star Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard.

