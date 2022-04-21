Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal pose for sweet snaps with their Normal People co-stars

BBC
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

There was a Normal People reunion earlier this week.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who played Marianne Sheridan in the hit series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some sweet snaps with her co-stars Paul Mescal, India Mullen and Finn O’Shea.

The actress captioned the post: “Chaos 📸”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daisy Edgar-Jones (@daisyedgarjones)

One fan commented: “NORMAL PEOPLE REUNION 😍”, while a second wrote: “MY HEART 🤍”

Normal People, based on the bestselling book by Sally Rooney of the same name, follows the complicated relationship between Marianne (Daisy) and Connell (Paul) – who are from different backgrounds but the same small town in Ireland.

The BBC and Hulu series premiered in April 2020, and it received critical acclaim.

Normal People | Enda Bowe/Hulu

Another bestselling Sally Rooney novel, Conversations with Friends, has also been adapted into a TV series.

The show follows a 21-year-old college student Frances, played by newcomer Alison Oliver, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

The series will premiere on May 15th on BBC Three, RTÉ and Hulu.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us