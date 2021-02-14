Curtis Pritchard teases new romance as he receives gift from ‘absolutely incredible’ Valentine

The Love Island star has recently been linked with a Coronation Street star

Curtis Pritchard teases new romance as he receives gift from ‘absolutely incredible’...

Curtis Pritchard has teased a new romance, after receiving a gift from his “absolutely incredible” Valentine.

The reality star turned to Celebs Go Dating in the hopes of finding love, after his relationship with Maura Higgins ended months after meeting in the Love Island villa.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a snap with a bunch of pink and red balloons and a heart-shaped lollipop.

He captioned the post: “To my #valentine you are absolutely incredible, amazing and so special 😍❤️ thank you for the gift 💝.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12)

The rumoured romance comes after Curtis was linked to Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart, after they “really clicked” on Celebs Go Dating.

After sparking romance rumours with a sweet Instagram snap, Curtis told The Sun: “I did get on really well with Kimberly. It was great that I got the chance to live with her. Kimberly is an absolute legend.”

“She is just a good laugh. In every way. You can just talk to somebody. She is really really down to earth and easy, that’s Kimberly.”

“You know when there’s somebody that you just click with and you can feel like you can tell your secrets to somebody? That’s what Kimberly is,” the dancer explained.

“You feel like you can talk to her on a deep level. I really did click with her and she is a smashing girl,” he added.

Kimberly is best known for her role as Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street, and has previously starred in Mount Pleasant and Hollyoaks.