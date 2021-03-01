The actress stars as Angie Appleton in the hit soap

Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye announces the birth of her first child

Victoria Ekanoye has announced the birth of her first child with partner Jonny Lomas.

The soap star, best known for her role as Angie Appleton in Coronation Street, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

Sharing a sweet clip of her newborn’s hands, the actress wrote: “Our prince, our love, our world, our miracle 💙👼🏽💙”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Ekanoye (@victoriaekanoye)

Singer Kimberly Wyatt commented: “You did it mama!!!!!! So happy for you and your gorgeous lil family!!! 🙌❤️ congratulations!!!!!”

Ad

Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster in Corrie, wrote: “Omg congratulations 😍😍❤️❤️”.

Rachel Adedeji, who played Lisa Loveday in Hollyoaks, commented: “Congratulations to you and your wonderful family, such a blessing. Wishing you all the best & hopefully see you again soon mama 😍”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Ekanoye (@victoriaekanoye)