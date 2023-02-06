Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon welcomes her first child with boyfriend Ryan

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

The actress, who played Bethany Platt on the soap, met her beau on celebrity dating app Raya in May 2021 and announced her pregnancy last September.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of her baby boy.

Alongside a black-and-white family photo, the new mum wrote: “Our beautiful boy. 🤍30/01/2023🤍”

A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Lucy, with Helen Flanagan writing: “So happy for you my beautiful friend 🤍xxxx”

Love Island star Amber Davies wrote: “Ahhhhh Luccccccy congrats 💙💙💙💙”, and Charlotte Dawson penned: “So happy for you gorgeous girl 💙💙💙”

