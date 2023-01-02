Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine announces pregnancy

Jennie McAlpine has announced she’s six months pregnant.

The Coronation Street star, 38, is expecting her third child with her husband Chris Farr.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the actress said: “It just feels really nice. We’re so over the moon.”

“The thought of adding to our family mix and chaos was the best Christmas present! I’m really excited for 2023 – it’ll be a special one.”

The soap star found out she was pregnant during a camping trip with Chris and their two children – Albert, 8, and Hilda, 4.

After feeling nauseous, Jennie decided to take a pregnancy test and discovered she was expecting another baby.

The actress is best known for playing Fiz Brown in Coronation Street.

Jennie joined the ITV soap in 2001.