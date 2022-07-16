Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend Michael Jones after one year together

Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend Michael Jones after one year together.

According to The Sun, the Loose Women star called time on romance with supermarket worker Michael back in April.

A source told the publication: “Coleen and Michael were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end.”

“They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close,” the insider revealed.

“She is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting someone new but there is no rush. Coleen enjoys the single life and has said she’ll soon be back online dating trying to find her dream match.”

Coleen’s rep later confirmed the news, telling The Sun: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

The former couple met on Tinder in 2021, but Coleen kept their relationship private until January this year.

Coleen shares two sons – Shane Jr, 33, and Jake, 29 – with her first husband Shane Richie, and a 20-year-old daughter named Ciara from her second marriage to Ray Fensome.

Michael, who works in a supermarket chain, has a 20-year-old son Nico from a previous relationship, and his first marriage ended when he was in his 30s.

