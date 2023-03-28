Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears as she discusses sister Linda’s cancer battle

Coleen Nolan broke down in tears as she discussed her sister Linda’s cancer battle on Monday’s episode of Loose Women.

The Dublin native, who shot to fame with her sisters in the band The Nolans back in the 1970s, shared the sad news that her cancer had spread to her brain on Good Morning Britain yesterday.

The 64-year-old singer told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: “Unfortunately, sadly for me, my cancer has now spread to my brain, and which I only found out on Monday.”

“And that’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much out there for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I’m going to be having.”

“But there is a new drug that’s been in use for a year, for brain cancer, and they’re going to try me on that as a [chemotherapy] drug with some other treatment.”

Linda insisted she is “not giving up” and is remaining “positive” about the future, adding: “I’m [going to] lose my hair again for the fourth time. So my sister said, ‘At least you’ve got some nice wigs out of it’.”

“We’re getting everything and [I’ve] bought a wheelchair, we’re getting stuff ready for the inevitable. Really scary, scary trip to be on, this one.”

‘I’m not giving up.’ Following an emotional interview with us last April, @LindaNolan_ is back to share some tragic news. Her cancer has now spread to her brain. Linda’s latest setback came following a series of falls but she is hoping a new chemo drug will help her. pic.twitter.com/lzBKWqjU17 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 27, 2023

Speaking on yesterday’s Loose Women panel, Coleen, who is Linda’s younger sister, broke down in tears as she discussed the diagnosis.

The Blackpool native said: “Linda’s had cancer since 2005. It’s her strength and will to live, she’s just so strong all the time and it makes the rest of us strong.”

“It was a big shock on Monday when she told us that was the diagnosis, she’s had incurable cancer for a while but it’s always been treatable.”

“Very sadly she told us it had gone to the brain, which normally would be, ‘Ok we’ve only got a certain amount of time’, but she told us a new drug has been developed.”

Coleen continued: “It’s only been out a year but it’s showing great signs so they’ve put her on that.”

Praising Linda’s positivity, the 58-year-old admitted: “You hear her talk and she’s positive so it makes you stronger.”

“This time I haven’t cried because I’ve felt really numb.”

“I’m so sick of it – it just attacks my family, I know a lot of people go through it. I’m scared of crying because I don’t think I’ll stop, but I’m gonna cry now so can we move on,” Coleen concluded as she broke down in tears.

In 2020, Linda revealed a third recurrence of cancer since 2005 when she was diagnosed with liver cancer.

The Nolans sadly lost their sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013, and Linda’s husband to skin cancer back in 2007.