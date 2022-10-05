Coldplay forced to postpone upcoming gigs after Chris Martin diagnosed with ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay have been forced to postpone a string of upcoming gigs after Chris Martin was diagnosed with a “serious lung infection”.

Taking to their social media accounts on Tuesday, the band wrote: “Hello everyone. With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming show in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023.”

“Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.”

Coldplay continued: “We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.”

“To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.”

“Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale.”

“To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support. Coldplay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

According to Coldplay’s official website, their Music of the Spheres World Tour will resume on October 25 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The band will take the remainder of 2022 off touring after their show on November 8, before getting back on the road again in May 2023.

Their world tour is scheduled to conclude in July 2023 in Amsterdam.