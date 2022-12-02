Christine McGuinness hits back at comments about her recent weight loss

Christine McGuinness has hit back at comments about her recent weight loss.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share stunning photos of herself all dolled up for a night out.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star later took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of comments branding her “too thin”.

Christine, who split from her husband Paddy earlier this year, wrote alongside the comments: “Just a small amount of the messages I received yesterday.”

“It’s no secret these last few months have been difficult but please rest assured I am healthy and happy. I’m not trying to lose weight, I don’t want to lose weight.”

“I am trying my best,” the mum-of-three added.

Christine previously opened up about her battle with anorexia in her book A Beautiful Nightmare.

She wrote at the time: “One of my biggest problems throughout my childhood was my eating disorder. I had anorexia for years and if I’m being completely honest, it still can be a problem in my life now, but I’m getting better.”

“Although I don’t think it’s something you ever fully get over. It started when I was eight, and it was pretty bad for about ten years.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit BodyWhys.ie, or else call their helpline 01-2107906.