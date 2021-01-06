Christine McGuinness admits her children have become ‘more physical’ with her during lockdown

The model's three children have been diagnosed with autism

Christine McGuinness has admitted her three children have become “more physical” with her during lockdown.

The reality star and her TV presenter husband Paddy McGuinness are parents to three kids – seven-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and four-year-old Felicity.

All three of their children have been diagnosed with autism, and Christine has been open about their struggles on social media.

Taking to Instagram on the first day of the UK’s current lockdown, the 32-year-old shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message she sent to a friend.

The message reads: “I totally understand, all three of mine have got more physical with me and each other recently, it’s awful 💔.”

“I barely recognise them sometimes 😭 and I just paint a smile on like everything is fine. Thinking of you lots, stay strong. This time will pass.”

In the caption, the model mum wrote: “Day 1 : Lockdown 3. This may or may not help anyone but this is ‘real life’ I just want to let my SEN families know you are not alone, I hear you, I understand.”

“For me personally I feel good, I am very head strong and I love to stay positive but I can’t deny what these lockdowns are doing to my children 😭 my children are not the same little people they were this time last year 💔.”

“The pandemic is affecting everyone differently, wether it’s your business, your mental health, a loss of life.. Covid is hitting everyone hard in different ways it’s heartbreaking,” she continued.

“I pray every day 🙏 I hope it passes soon. Thinking of you all, sending love and light to each and every one of you ❤️ (This image is a message I sent to one of my SEN mummy friends this morning) In it together.”

Christine and Paddy’s youngest child, Felicity, was diagnosed with autism last February – three years after their twins, Leo and Penelope, were diagnosed with the same condition.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star shared a sweet poem dedicated to their three children.

She captioned the post: “Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed.”

“Going through this journey again does still bring some heartache knowing all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others won’t.”

“But ultimately I feel confident as a family we are in a much stronger place, we are able to use our experience and knowledge as power helping us to feel well prepared,” she continued.

“We are here to love and support our three extra special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine. Proudest mummy ❤️❤️❤️ #Autism #AutismAwareness #3superstars #KnowledgeIsPower.”

Autism is a lifelong developmental disability that affects the way a person communicates and relates to people around them.

People with Autism may have impairments in social interaction, social communication, and imagination, and it is often diagnosed at an early age.