Chris Hughes reveals the REAL reason fans won’t see him return to the Love Island villa

Chris Hughes has revealed the real reason fans won’t see him return to the Love Island villa.

The 30-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2017 series of the hit dating show.

During his time in the Majorcan villa, the reality star struck up a romance with Olivia Attwood.

Chris and Olivia went on to place third; however, they split just a number of months after leaving the show.

Not only is a new spin-off show coming to our TV screens, Love Island Games, but an All Stars series is also officially in the works – and fans have been rooting for Chris to re-enter the villa, following his split from Annabel Dimmock.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the 30-year-old admitted: “I’ve done Love Island, when I’ve done an experience I wouldn’t want to do it again.”

“It just tarnishes it. I don’t feel like the experience would do anything for me now since I’ve been there.”

Love Island Games is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the line-up has yet to be confirmed.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Although an official line-up has yet to be announced, a number of former Love Island UK contestants have been linked to the new series.

Love Island Games is entirely separate to the All Stars series that’s in the works by Love Island UK producers.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances – but only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again.