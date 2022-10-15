Charlotte Crosby shares snaps from hospital after welcoming her first child

Charlotte Crosby has shared snaps from hospital, after welcoming her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The Geordie Shore star’s father confirmed on Saturday morning that she had given birth to a baby girl.

The new mum later took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from the hospital, and wrote: “Here we go, a little update from mam and dad.”

It comes after her dad Gary tweeted: “So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

Charlotte announced her pregnancy via Instagram in April.

Alongside an emotional video, she wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jake’s) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……I’m having a baby.”

The 32-year-old started dating Jake after splitting from her ex Liam Beaumont last summer.

Charlotte and Jake enjoyed their “last date night before parenthood” earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, Charlotte wrote: “Ready for this next adventure/chapter with you and our baba!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)