Charlotte Crosby reveals she’s tested positive for Covid-19

Charlotte Crosby has revealed she’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The Geordie Shore star was forced to cancel her New Year’s Eve plans and spend the night at home in isolation after doing a positive antigen test.

The 31-year-old shared a photo of the test to her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “The inevitable has happened. NYE at home with a Lemsip for me! My dry January started early!”

She later shared a screenshot of a text she got about her NYE outfit being out for delivery, and wrote: “Won’t be needing this delivery now.”

Charlotte reeled in the new year by watching a Queen tribute and then watched the fireworks from her home.