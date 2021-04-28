Charlotte Crosby reveals plans to move abroad

The reality star has plans to leave the UK in the future

Charlotte Crosby has revealed her plans to move to Australia.

The former Geordie Shore star has confessed she’d love to move Down Under, thousands of miles away from her hometown of Newcastle.

Speaking to Who magazine, the 30-year-old said: “I think I will live in Australia in about 10 to 12 years.”

“I have two online businesses that I started about two years ago and I want to get them to the point where I can sell them for a lot of money and I think I’ll give myself a 10 year limit for that so it’s all based around that,” she explained.

“But I need to be in England while I’m growing them both to be big enough to sell or get huge investors and not have to do all the front work for myself.”

When asked where she’d like to live in Australia, the reality star said: “Gold Coast! Absolutely bloody gorgeous, can’t even think about it because it gets us so excited!”

The news comes after Charlotte slammed a documentary that aired on Channel 5 last week, which dissected her physical appearance.

The film, entitled ‘Celebrities – What Happened To Your Face – Charlotte Crosby’, received major backlash online – after Charlotte branded it “immoral and insensitive”.

The network has since apologised to Charlotte, and removed the episode from their streaming platform My5.

In a statement shared with OK! Online, they said: “Channel 5 and the programme’s producers, Crackit Productions, take duty of care very seriously.”

“While we acknowledge that the programme was OFCOM compliant, we have taken on board Charlotte’s feedback and removed the episode from our streaming platform My5.”

“We apologise for any upset caused,” they added.