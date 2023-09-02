Casey O’Gorman sets his sights on global popstar – after finding fame on Love Island

Casey O’Gorman has set his sights on Selena Gomez.

During his time on Love Island, the reality star struck up a romance with Claudia Fogarty, but their relationship hit the rocks when bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered the villa.

The 26-year-old began to pursue Rosie romantically, leaving Claudia heartbroken.

Shortly after leaving the villa, Casey confirmed he and Rosie had called it quits, after failing to make their relationship work in the real world.

Casey then started hanging out with Claudia again, and the pair went on “double dates” with their co-stars Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

Although they have both admitted to a brief “friends with benefits” relationship, Casey and Claudia are strictly friends.

Enjoying his single life, the Love Island star has now set his sights on Selena.

Promoting her new song Single Soon, Selena shared a video of herself getting ready on TikTok.

Earlier this week, Casey duetted the video, writing: “Single men reveal yourself. Selena hit us up – we’re single too.”

In the video, the Love Island star is seen prancing around the airport before jetting off to Ibiza with his pal Tom.