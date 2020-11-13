Caroline Flack’s mother shares plans for her estate – as she never signed a will

The Love Island host sadly took her own life earlier this year

Caroline Flack’s mother shares plans for her estate – as she never...

Caroline Flack’s mother has revealed plans to donate part of her fortune to various charities, as the late presenter never signed a will.

The total value of Caroline’s estate was put at just over £2million, but the sum dropped to £827,691 after debts and death duties were taken into account.

According to The Sun, the estate will formally be shared between Caroline’s parents, but they’ve decided to donate part of her fortune to worthy causes.

Caroline’s mum Christine said: “We will use the money wisely to help good causes that Caroline was passionate about.”

The Love Island host was found dead on February 15, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The presenter took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.