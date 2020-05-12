The Love Island host died by suicide in February

Caroline Flack’s friend talks ‘horrible grief’ three months after her death

Caroline Flack’s friend has has revealed she is still struggling with ‘horrible grief’, three months after her death.

The 40-year-old died by suicide at her north-east London home on February 15.

Natalie Pinkham, who was a long-term friend of Caroline, posted a sweet selfie of the pair on her Instagram.

“Had a horrible whack of grief tonight,” the 41-year-old wrote.

“I think partly because I haven’t seen any of my mates for ages, and it hit me that even when lockdown is lifted, I will never see Flacky again…”

“And partly because I was tucking the kids into bed and I felt overwhelmed with sadness for Caroline’s mum, that she’s lost her little girl.”

“Suicide is savage. If you are struggling, please reach out…. you are never alone ❤️,” she added.

The close pals embraced one another as they appear to be at a festival.

The Love Island presenter tragically took her own life at her home, a day after the CPS confirmed they would be pursuing a case of assault against her following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December.

Caroline’s funeral took place on Tuesday, March 10.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore replaced Caroline as the host of Love Island earlier this year.

The Bray native recently opened up about the former X Factor presenter and how her death “scared” her.

View this post on Instagram See you on the dance floor ❤️ A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Feb 15, 2020 at 4:56pm PST

