Carey Mulligan dedicates award to the late Helen McCrory in emotional speech

Carey Mulligan dedicated her award to the late Helen McCrory at the Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday night.
The Promising Young Woman star won Best Female Lead at the virtual awards ceremony, and dedicated her win to Helen, who passed away last week at the age of 52.
During her emotional acceptance speech, she said: “I just want to dedicate this award to a true independent spirit and actress that I have looked up to and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career: Helen McCrory.”
“Thank you to her for everything she gave us,” she added.
The actress was nominated alongside Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth), Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) and Julia Garner (The Assistant).
Carey is also up for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman at the Academy Awards this Sunday.
The film follows Cassie (Carey Mulligan) as she tries to avenge her best friend, who was sexually assaulted and murdered.
Check out the full list of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards below:
Best Feature
- First Cow
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Minari
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Nomadland – WINNER
Best First Feature
- I Carry You With Me
- The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Miss Juneteenth
- Nine Days
- Sound Of Metal – WINNER
Best Director
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER
Best Screenplay
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – WINNER
- Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Mike Makowsky, Bad Education
- Alice Wu, The Half of It
Best First Screenplay
- Kitty Green, The Assistant
- Noah Hutton, Lapsis
- Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
- Andy Siara, Palm Springs – WINNER
- James Sweeney, Straight Up
John Cassavetes Award
- The Killing Of Two Lovers
- La Leyenda Negra
- Lingua Franca
- Residue – WINNER
- Saint Frances
Best Male Lead
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal – WINNER
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
- Rob Morgan, Bull
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Female Lead
- Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Julia Garner, The Assistant
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman – WINNER
Best Supporting Male
- Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Orion Lee, First Cow
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal – WINNER
- Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Benedict Wong, Nine Days
Best Supporting Female
- Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth
- Yeri Han, Minari
- Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit
- Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Yuh-jung Youn, Minari – WINNER
Best Cinematography
- Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow
- Shabier Kirchner, Bull
- Michael Latham, The Assistant
- Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Joshua James Richards, Nomadland – WINNER
Best Editing
- Andy Canny, The Invisible Man
- Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Merawi Gerima, Residue
- Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER
Best International Film
- Bacurau (Brazil)
- The Disciple (India)
- Night Of The Kings (Ivory Coast)
- Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia And Herzegovina) – WINNER
Best Documentary
- Collective
- Crip Camp – WINNER
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- The Mole Agent
- Time
Robert Altman Award
- One Night In Miami
- Producers Award
- Kara Durrett
- Lucas Joaquin
- Gerry Kim – WINNER
Someone To Watch Award
- David Midell, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
- Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor – WINNER
- Annie Silverstein, Bull
Truer Than Fiction Award
- Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall
- Elegance Bratton, Pier Kids – WINNER
- Elizabeth Lo, Stray
Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series
- Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children
- City So Real
- Immigration Nation – WINNER
- Love Fraud
- We’re Here
Best New Scripted Series
- I May Destroy You – WINNER
- Little America
- Small Axe
- A Teacher
- Unorthodox
Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox – WINNER
- Abby McEnany, Work in Progress
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are
Best Male Performance In A New Scripted Series
- Adam Ali, Little America
- Nicco Annan, P-Valley
- Conphidance, Little America
- Amit Rahav, Unorthodox – WINNER
- Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero
Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series
I May Destroy You