The 35-year-old won Best Female Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday night

Carey Mulligan dedicates award to the late Helen McCrory in emotional speech

Carey Mulligan dedicated her award to the late Helen McCrory at the Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday night.

The Promising Young Woman star won Best Female Lead at the virtual awards ceremony, and dedicated her win to Helen, who passed away last week at the age of 52.

During her emotional acceptance speech, she said: “I just want to dedicate this award to a true independent spirit and actress that I have looked up to and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career: Helen McCrory.”

Carey Mulligan dedicates her Independent Spirit Award to the late Helen McCrory pic.twitter.com/d05i4F4imD — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 23, 2021

“Thank you to her for everything she gave us,” she added.

The actress was nominated alongside Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth), Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) and Julia Garner (The Assistant).

Carey is also up for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman at the Academy Awards this Sunday.

The film follows Cassie (Carey Mulligan) as she tries to avenge her best friend, who was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Check out the full list of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards below:

Best Feature

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland – WINNER

Best First Feature

I Carry You With Me

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Miss Juneteenth

Nine Days

Sound Of Metal – WINNER

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER

Best Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Makowsky, Bad Education

Alice Wu, The Half of It

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green, The Assistant

Noah Hutton, Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Andy Siara, Palm Springs – WINNER

James Sweeney, Straight Up

John Cassavetes Award

The Killing Of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

Residue – WINNER

Saint Frances

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal – WINNER

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Rob Morgan, Bull

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner, The Assistant

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee, First Cow

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal – WINNER

Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong, Nine Days

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth

Yeri Han, Minari

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari – WINNER

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow

Shabier Kirchner, Bull

Michael Latham, The Assistant

Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland – WINNER

Best Editing

Andy Canny, The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima, Residue

Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER

Best International Film

Bacurau (Brazil)

The Disciple (India)

Night Of The Kings (Ivory Coast)

Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia And Herzegovina) – WINNER

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp – WINNER

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Mole Agent

Time

Robert Altman Award

One Night In Miami

Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim – WINNER

Someone To Watch Award

David Midell, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor – WINNER

Annie Silverstein, Bull

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall

Elegance Bratton, Pier Kids – WINNER

Elizabeth Lo, Stray

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children

City So Real

Immigration Nation – WINNER

Love Fraud

We’re Here

Best New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You – WINNER

Little America

Small Axe

A Teacher

Unorthodox

Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Shira Haas, Unorthodox – WINNER

Abby McEnany, Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

Best Male Performance In A New Scripted Series

Adam Ali, Little America

Nicco Annan, P-Valley

Conphidance, Little America

Amit Rahav, Unorthodox – WINNER

Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero

Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You