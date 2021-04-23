Home UK Showbiz Carey Mulligan dedicates award to the late Helen McCrory in emotional speech

Carey Mulligan dedicates award to the late Helen McCrory in emotional speech

The 35-year-old won Best Female Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday night

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Carey Mulligan dedicated her award to the late Helen McCrory at the Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday night.

The Promising Young Woman star won Best Female Lead at the virtual awards ceremony, and dedicated her win to Helen, who passed away last week at the age of 52.

During her emotional acceptance speech, she said: “I just want to dedicate this award to a true independent spirit and actress that I have looked up to and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career: Helen McCrory.”

“Thank you to her for everything she gave us,” she added.

The actress was nominated alongside Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth), Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) and Julia Garner (The Assistant).

Carey is also up for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman at the Academy Awards this Sunday.

The film follows Cassie (Carey Mulligan) as she tries to avenge her best friend, who was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Check out the full list of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards below:

Best Feature

  • First Cow
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Minari
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Nomadland – WINNER

Best First Feature

  • I Carry You With Me
  • The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Miss Juneteenth
  • Nine Days
  • Sound Of Metal – WINNER

Best Director

  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER

Best Screenplay

  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – WINNER
  • Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Mike Makowsky, Bad Education
  • Alice Wu, The Half of It

Best First Screenplay

  • Kitty Green, The Assistant
  • Noah Hutton, Lapsis
  • Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
  • Andy Siara, Palm Springs – WINNER
  • James Sweeney, Straight Up

John Cassavetes Award

  • The Killing Of Two Lovers
  • La Leyenda Negra
  • Lingua Franca
  • Residue – WINNER
  • Saint Frances

Best Male Lead

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal – WINNER
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
  • Rob Morgan, Bull
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Female Lead

  • Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Julia Garner, The Assistant
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Best Supporting Male

  • Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Orion Lee, First Cow
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal – WINNER
  • Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Benedict Wong, Nine Days

Best Supporting Female

  • Alexis Chikaeze, Miss Juneteenth
  • Yeri Han, Minari
  • Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit
  • Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Yuh-jung Youn, Minari – WINNER

Best Cinematography

  • Jay Keitel, She Dies Tomorrow
  • Shabier Kirchner, Bull
  • Michael Latham, The Assistant
  • Hélène Louvart, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Joshua James Richards, Nomadland – WINNER

Best Editing

  • Andy Canny, The Invisible Man
  • Scott Cummings, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • Merawi Gerima, Residue
  • Enat Sidi, I Carry You With Me
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER

Best International Film

  • Bacurau (Brazil)
  • The Disciple (India)
  • Night Of The Kings (Ivory Coast)
  • Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time (Hungary)
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia And Herzegovina) – WINNER

Best Documentary

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp – WINNER
  • Dick Johnson Is Dead
  • The Mole Agent
  • Time

Robert Altman Award

  • One Night In Miami
  • Producers Award
  • Kara Durrett
  • Lucas Joaquin
  • Gerry Kim – WINNER

Someone To Watch Award

  • David Midell, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
  • Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor – WINNER
  • Annie Silverstein, Bull

Truer Than Fiction Award

  • Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall
  • Elegance Bratton, Pier Kids – WINNER
  • Elizabeth Lo, Stray

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series

  • Atlanta’s Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children
  • City So Real
  • Immigration Nation – WINNER
  • Love Fraud
  • We’re Here

Best New Scripted Series

  • I May Destroy You – WINNER
  • Little America
  • Small Axe
  • A Teacher
  • Unorthodox

Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series

  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Shira Haas, Unorthodox – WINNER
  • Abby McEnany, Work in Progress
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
  • Jordan Kristine Seamón, We Are Who We Are

Best Male Performance In A New Scripted Series

  • Adam Ali, Little America
  • Nicco Annan, P-Valley
  • Conphidance, Little America
  • Amit Rahav, Unorthodox – WINNER
  • Harold Torres, ZeroZeroZero

Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series

I May Destroy You

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR