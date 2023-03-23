Busted announce MAJOR reunion tour

Busted have announced a major reunion tour.

The band, comprising of members Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis, are set to reunite for their 20th anniversary.

The trio will take to the stage from September with a 15-show tour, and announced they would be releasing a new album – featuring their most well-known songs.

Announcing the tour via their official Instagram account, the band wrote: “Busted is back 💥.”

“Tickets for our 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour with special guests @hanson go on sale next Friday 31st March. Check out the link in our bio to access pre sale.”

“Loser Kid 2.0 featuring our friends @simpleplan will be out on the 14th April. A decade is a long time, two decades is an even longer time. We can’t wait to see you. #Busted20.”

Unfortunately, Busted will not be taking their 20-year anniversary tour to Dublin.

