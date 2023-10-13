Big Brother 2023: These two housemates will face the first public eviction

Big Brother has revealed that Kerry and Farida will be the first housemates to face the public vote ahead of tomorrow night’s first live eviction of the series.

Revealed exclusively live on air on Big Brother: Late & Live, co-host Will Best confirmed on Thursday night that Kerry and Farida received the most nominations from their fellow housemates tonight.

As Olivia had won immunity by passing her secret mission earlier this week, housemates were prohibited from nominating her for eviction.

Voting for this week’s eviction is open now exclusively via the Big Brother app, with viewers being asked to vote for the housemate they wish to evict from the house.

Tonight will see either Farida or Kerry be evicted from the Big Brother house.

Viewers can then watch AJ Odudu and Will Best grill the evictee in their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm.