Bianca Gascoigne expecting first child with boyfriend Aaron Wright

Bianca Gascoigne has announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Aaron Wright.

The former glamour model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news, by posting a recreation of the poster for the film ‘Knocked Up’.

The 35-year-old captioned the post: “We’re having a baby 🍼”

The poster reads: “Coming Feb 2023”, teasing the baby’s due date.

Bianca, who is the daughter of football legend Paul Gascoigne, has been dating Aaron since last year.

The couple have actually known each other since 2008, but their relationship only turned romantic in 2021.

 

