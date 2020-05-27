Ben Foden’s wife Jackie responds – after cruel troll asks which child he would save ‘from a burning building’

Ben and Jackie welcomed their first child last week

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith has shared a horrific message she received from a cruel troll on Instagram – just days after they welcomed their first child.

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Farrah last week, and have been sharing snaps of their newborn on social media.

Taking to Instagram today, Jackie posted a screenshot of a message request from an Instagram user, and told them to “get a life”.

The message request reads: “So Ben. If there was a choice who to save from a burning building Aoife Belle or your new daughter. Which would you save?” [sic]

The message referred to Ben’s eight-year-old daughter Aoife Belle, who he shares with his ex-wife Una Healy.

He also shares five-year-old son Tadgh with the Irish singer.

Jackie wrote: “Stumbled upon this healthy lady’s request to send me a message… Nice reminder to continue not to even look at that section of messages.. Jesus people are f***ing dark and miserable… GET A LIFE.”

Ben’s wife then added: “To answer your question, It’d be the same degree of difficulty as if Aoife and Tadgh were in that same situation and he has to choose. What an asinine f***ing question..”

Ben and Jackie welcomed their first child last week, nine months after they tied the knot in the US after just weeks of knowing each other.

The rugby star moved on with Jackie after splitting from Una Healy in July 2018 after six years of marriage.

