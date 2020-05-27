Stacey Solomon shares adorable video of her son saying MUM for the first time

The Loose Women star's son turned 1 over the weekend

Stacey Solomon shares adorable video of her son saying MUM for the...

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable video of her son saying ‘mum’ for the first time.

The 30-year-old couldn’t hide her excitement, as she captured the milestone on camera.

Posting the video on her Instagram Story, Stacey wrote: “Good Morning! I just got my first proper mumma!”

“He wouldn’t say it again for love nor money but once is enough for me! I’m soooo happy 😭😭😭.”

In the video, the mother-of-three tried to get Rex to say “mumma” after the one-year-old had only managed to say “dadda.”

“What about mum mum mumma?” she asked her son as she cuddled him.

“Mum mumma,” the young tot then replied out of nowhere.

Stacey looked shocked and seemed delighted, as she finally got Rex to call her ‘mum’ for the first time.

The news comes after Stacey recently revealed she wants to have another baby with her boyfriend Joe Swash.

Alongside Rex, Stacey is also a mother to sons Zachary and Leighton from a previous relationship.

Joe is also father to a son named Harry – who he shares with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.