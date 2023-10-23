Ben Foden’s wife Jackie announces pregnancy after suffering three miscarriages

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie has announced her pregnancy after suffering three miscarriages.

The businesswoman told OK! magazine: “I kept getting excited about the pregnancies, but nothing stuck.”

“After the third, we kept thinking, ‘We’ll see if it happens – if it does, it does and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.’ It’s hard not to get your hopes up when you really want another baby.”

Jackie revealed her mother her to check her progesterone levels after the miscarriages, and she was the put on supplements after doctors confirmed the hormone levels were down.

She said the levels are still off “because I have something called marginal cord insertion, which means the umbilical cord implanted in the wrong area, and makes the pregnancy higher risk.”

“So going forward, we need to make especially sure the baby is growing at the correct rate.”

Jackie and Ben tied the knot on August 4, 2019.

The couple are parents to a three-year-old daughter named Farrah.

The rugby player is also father to Aoife, 11, and Tadhg, 8, from his previous marriage to The Saturdays star Una Healy.