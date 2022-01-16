Ben Foden reveals plans to have more children with wife Jackie

Ben Foden has revealed his plans to have more children with his wife Jackie.

The couple tied the knot in August 2019 after just two weeks of dating, and they welcomed their first child together in May the following year – a daughter named Farrah.

The rugby player, who also shares two children with his ex-wife Una Healy, said he and Jackie “definitely” want more kids.

Speaking at the Virgin Media Television Spring launch ahead of his stint on Dancing On Ice, the 36-year-old said: “Yeah we’ve talked about [having more children]. We definitely want more.”

“She wants to have a bunch of kids. I’m quite exhausted so 4 is a good number for me. But who knows in the future. It all depends on where we are mentally and physically.”

“But definitely one more, maybe two, we’ll see what the future brings.”

Opening up about his whirlwind romance with Jackie, Ben gushed: “I just think that Jackie and I met each other at such a vital point in our lives, both for her and for me.”

“I wasn’t looking for it. I really didn’t think I was ever going to get married again, I just thought I was going to be happy on my own.”

“And I met someone who was so incredible that it made me live life again, want to take a chance, want to do something crazy for this woman that I just met. She’s like me with blonde hair and an American accent. I just met my real partner.”

He continued: “Nothing against Una, Una and I had a great relationship and we were like chalk and cheese. We were very different, whereas Jackie and I have the same ambitions, the same mindset on most things, so I’ve just found my best friend.”

Speaking about their decision to get married after just weeks of dating, Ben said: “We were very much in love, we were very much caught up in the moment, and we did something that was a little bit crazy but it’s worked out so well.”

“We are still madly in love with each other and now we have a beautiful one and a half year old daughter Farrah, and we are really, really happy in this life we have together.”