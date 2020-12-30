Ashley Cain reveals his baby daughter needs more surgery amid leukaemia battle

The reality star spent Christmas in hospital with his newborn

Ashley Cain has revealed his baby daughter needs more surgery amid her leukaemia battle.

Back in October, the Ex On The Beach star shared the heartbreaking news that his newborn Azaylia Diamond had been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of the cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-one shared an update in his daughter’s battle, revealing she had to head into surgery again.

Sharing photos with his baby, the reality star wrote: “The fun and games 🥰 vs The reality of why we’re here 💔”.

“Yesterday started with an ECG and Echo scan used to look at the heart and nearby blood vessels and provide information on the rhythm of the heart to check for any potential damages as a result of her chemotherapy 😔,” he explained.

“Today Azaylia goes into theatre for surgery to fit an additional central line on the other side of her chest 😢.

“I feel like this swipe across illustrates the quote “Everyday isn’t good, but there is good in everyday!” and it’s important for us, even on bad days to appreciate the positive moments we encounter 🙏🏾”.

The news comes after Ashley, his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee, and Azaylia spent Christmas in hospital.

Sharing a photo in matching pyjamas, he wrote: “Our first Christmas as a family was different to how I imagined it. But in fact, even more special! 💫❤️🙏🏾”.

In another post, the 30-year-old wrote: “I want to take this opportunity to give a massive thank you to everyone who made Azaylia’s 1st Christmas a special one! 💫.”

“From my family and my friends to my followers, you have all gone the extra distance from amazing gifts to support and positive messages everyday.

“We can’t thank you enough and I just want you to know we really appreciate EVERYTHING you guys have done and are doing! 💯

“Azaylia has another major surgery in 2 days time fitting another central line into her chest so she has extra infusion points to support all her medication needs. Wish her luck and please keep her in your prayers! 🙏🏾 #LetsGoChamp”.



