Ashley Cain responds to ex Safiyya Vorajee’s claims he ‘asked her for another baby’ at their daughter’s grave

Ashley Cain has responded to his ex Safiyya Vorajee’s claims he asked her for another baby at their daughter Azaylia’s grave.

The former couple tragically lost their daughter Azaylia when she was just eight months old in 2021, after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Ashley is now expecting a child in the new year with an unnamed woman, which has “devastated” Safiyya.

During an interview with The Sun last week, Safiyya claimed Ashley initially wanted to try for another child with her, and that she was shocked by his baby news.

She said: “When he asked me, it was the moment I’d been waiting for. I sighed with relief that we could reunite and have a family again. It was at Azaylia’s garden, in front of our daughter, such a precious, safe space for us.

“He said, ‘I don’t want another baby with another woman’, and asked if we could have one together. I couldn’t speak, the tears were rolling down my face.

“Over the coming weeks I then waited for him to say, ‘Shall we get back together’. I truly thought he would, I thought he was just taking things step by step. But then, out of the blue, he told me he was having a child with someone else. It was like a hurricane had hit me.”

Ashley has since responded to Safiyya’s claims in a comment under his latest Instagram post.

After sharing a photo from a charity dinner for The Azaylia Foundation, which he and Safiyya set up in honour of their late daughter, a fan called out Ashley, citing Safiyya’s claims from her recent interview.

Ashley responded to the comment and said: “Safiyya and I have shared an intense emotional journey together since losing Azaylia. When there are intense emotions involved, be that from loss, breakups or my recent baby announcement, recollection of events may vary.”

“What has never varied is our mutual commitment to our daughter’s foundation, which has never been stronger. So I will continue saying less and doing more.”

The ex-couple tragically lost their daughter Azaylia when she was just eight months old, after she battled a rare cancer.

The late eight-month-old sadly passed away on April 24, 2021.

Ashley has since announced he is expecting a baby with a unnamed woman he has known for a long time.

Speaking about going to his daughter’s grave to share the news that he is expecting a new baby, the former footballer said: “After going to her resting place and speaking to her about it, I just had a feeling in my heart and in my soul that she was happy for me.”

“She was happy that she had a little brother and it is now just someone else for her to watch over and protect in this world.”

Ashley had been preparing to take on the Yukon 1000 — the world’s toughest survival endurance race from Canada when he was told he would be a father again.

“I got a call from a girl I was seeing who I have known since I was 18,” he said.

“We are friends and have met up on and off over the years.”

“She is a really nice person and good to be around. I got a message saying that she needed to speak to me so I went to see her and she told me she was pregnant — I can’t put into words how that felt.

“The thought of potentially having another child after losing one was very difficult to understand for me.

“The Yukon gave me a lot of time and solitude to think and it made me understand that, even though this next part of my journey is going to be hard, I truly understood that every child that comes into this world is a blessing.”

Ashley told The Sun of the moment he told Safiyya about the pregnancy and said that she congratulated him.

However, in her interview with The Sun, Safiyya sobbed and questioned: “How can I congratulate him when I’m in so much pain?”

“Knowing my child has a sibling that isn’t related to me has shattered my dreams of a future with a full sibling, of that family.”