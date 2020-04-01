The duo are marking 30 years of working together

Ant and Dec to release book revealing years of showbiz secrets

Ant and Dec are set to release a joint book to mark 30 years of working together.

The iconic duo will publish the book in September and it will be titled Ant & Dec: Once Upon A Tyne.

They announced the fantastic news to their fans on Instagram.

“Oh, what a charade! But we won’t give the game away here👇,” they wrote.

“We’ve got a book coming out to celebrate 30 years of working together on the telly,” Ant announced.

“It’s full of backstage stories and gossip of our 30 years working together and it’s very good isn’t it Dec?”

“Yes it is, it’s out September 3rd and you can pre-order it,” Dec excitedly added.

The two presenters were first introduced to the public when they starred in the children’s TV show Byker Grove in the ’90s.

The dynamic duo have presented huge TV shows over the years, including; Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

This is Ant and Dec’s second book, they released an autobiography in 2010 called Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story.