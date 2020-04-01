Ant and Dec to release book revealing years of showbiz secrets

Ant and Dec are set to release a joint book to mark 30 years of working together.
The iconic duo will publish the book in September and it will be titled Ant & Dec: Once Upon A Tyne.
They announced the fantastic news to their fans on Instagram.
“Oh, what a charade! But we won’t give the game away here👇,” they wrote.
Oh, what a charade! But we won’t give the game away here👇👇 . . . . . A bit of news from our lockdowns to yours… this year we’ll have been working together for 30 years (blimey!) and we’re writing a book to mark the anniversary. Stories from our time on the telly (and that brief period of time when we were basically 90s pop sensations!) Excited for you to have a flick through… less excited for you to see the photos we’re including, but we accidentally promised we’d put them in and there’s no backing out of that now! Published on the 3rd September and if you’d like to preorder there’s a little link in our bio. Sending you all lots of love during these strange times x #OnceUponATyne
“We’ve got a book coming out to celebrate 30 years of working together on the telly,” Ant announced.
“It’s full of backstage stories and gossip of our 30 years working together and it’s very good isn’t it Dec?”
“Yes it is, it’s out September 3rd and you can pre-order it,” Dec excitedly added.
The two presenters were first introduced to the public when they starred in the children’s TV show Byker Grove in the ’90s.
The dynamic duo have presented huge TV shows over the years, including; Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
This is Ant and Dec’s second book, they released an autobiography in 2010 called Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story.