Adele’s fitness trainer reveals the secret to her seven stone weight loss

Adele’s ex-trainer has revealed that the star’s competitive side is the secret to her seven stone weight loss.

Pete Geracimo, who worked with the 32-year-old from 2016 to 2017 on her world tour, admitted she always wanted to outdo herself in every session.

He also claimed that the training helped with Adele’s mindset.

“When we had low days, I would alter the workout so that it would ease her into training, get her mind off of what was bugging her and then before you knew it, we were having a good session and working hard,” he told US Weekly.

“I don’t get starstruck and just trained her as if she was not famous.”

“I loved her sense of humour and we’d laugh a lot of the time,” he added.

The pair worked together two or three times a week on one hour sessions, as the Someone Like You hitmaker kicked off her fitness journey.

Adele allegedly enrolled fitness guru Harley Pasternack to help her with her weight loss – the same trainer who worked with the likes of Katy Perry, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

It was also said that she hired a personal chef on the advice of her Hollywood pal Cameron Diaz because she’s “not a fan of cooking.”

Adele made her return to social media this month to celebrate her birthday.

