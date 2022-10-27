Adele reveals surprising career move as she plans to take another break from music

Adele has revealed she’d love to complete a degree when she takes another break from music.

The singer has also admitted she’d love to try her hand at acting in the future.

During a fan Q&A in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old said she wants to study English Literature when she finishes her Las Vegas residency – which kicks off next month.

She said: “After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.”

“I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.”

“I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications.”

The songstress, who is worth £150million, also told fans: “I’d love to act, I know what movie I want to do.”

“I often get asked to do things that are music related, which I think is too obvious for me to do.”

Adele even confessed she contacted filmmaker Baz Luhrman after seeing his Elvis Presley biopic, and hearing he was thinking about retiring.

The musician said: “I sent him a text saying, ‘I wish I was in this movie, please don’t retire, let me do something’.

“So maybe that kind of music thing, but I wouldn’t sing in it. I would act, but only one movie.”

“I’d come, do one movie, nail it, and f**k off,” she joked.