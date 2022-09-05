Adele nears EGOT status as she accepts first Emmy Award

Adele is nearing EGOT status after she accepted her first Emmy Award on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old is only a Tony Award away from being the 18th person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

At the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for her CBS special One Night Only.

Adele took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of snaps of her posing with her Emmy Award.

She wrote: “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you Ben Winston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you so much Television Academy, I’m so so honoured to receive this.”

“Big up to everyone involved. Griffith Observatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x”

Fans praised the songstress in the comments section of her post.

One Instagram user wrote: “OSCAR, GRAMMY & NOW EMMY WINNER. ADELEGEND YOU DID IT! 🔥❤️,” while another said: “You deserve it 🖤.”

A third penned: “😭😭😭😭😭 So So Do proud of you!!!!,” and a fourth wrote: SO PROUD OF YOU.”