Adele gives incredible performance of her greatest hits as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Adele has given an incredible performance of some of her greatest hits as she hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The singer was joined by musical guest H.E.R. on the hit late-night live television sketch comedy, showing off her incredible outfit in various stunning outfits, including a black peplum top and a glittery black gown.

She joked: “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me — and this is the half I chose.”

In a skit of the hit dating show The Bachelor, Adele played herself as a contestant.

“I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life. First at 19, then famously at 21 then even more famously at 25,” she explained, referencing her three albums.

During the sketch, Adele performed some of her most beloved tracks: ‘Hello’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Rolling In The Deep’, and ‘When We Were Young’.

Adele gives love another shot.

Following the epic performance, Adele thanked the audience before adding: “Catch me next week on Love Island!”

Fans took to Twitter following Adele’s stunning live performance, with many stating that the star “saved 2020”.

One viewer tweeted: “ADELE SINGING SOMEONE LIKE YOU IN 2020 IS ALL WE NEEDED TO SAVE THIS YEAR #SNL”, while another wrote: “Adele singing Rolling in the deep, Hello, Someone like you and When We Were Young is easily one of the greatest things to come from 2020.”

ADELE SINGING SOMEONE LIKE YOU IN 2020 IS ALL WE NEEDED TO SAVE THIS YEAR #SNL

Adele singing Rolling in the deep, Hello, Someone like you and When We Were Young is easily one of the greatest things to come from 2020.

adele singing someone like you in 2020……………. maybe the rest of this year won't be too bad.

Adele singing her GREATEST HITS! 🔥

That's it, that's the tweet!

Adele singing someone like you is just so nostalgic

Adele singing someone like you is just so nostalgic