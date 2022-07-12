Adam Collard’s former flame ‘warns’ Paige’s friend about his intentions on Love Island

Adam Collard’s former flame Rosie Williams has revealed she’s “warned” Paige Thorne’s friend about his intentions in the Love Island villa.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, made his return to the villa on Tuesday night in a shock twist.

The Geordie revealed he wanted to get to know each of the girls, however, he particularly set his sights on Paige, who is currently coupled up with Jacques O’Neill.

During his first stint on Love Island, Adam entered the villa as a bombshell and coupled up with Kendall Rae Knight, but he quickly ditched her for Rosie.

Adam then began flirting with Megan Barton Hanson, before he famously dumped Rosie in favour of Zara McDermott.

Zara was dumped from the Island shortly before Casa Amor, and Adam decided to couple up with Daryl Sargeant – which he stated he would have done even if the 25-year-old had still been in the villa.

However, when he was eventually dumped from the villa, he rekindled his romance with Zara, and the couple dated for around eight months.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to address Adam’s Love Island return, Rosie shared a throwback photo of herself on the show looking unimpressed.

She captioned the post: “Tomorrow night…”

The reality star then shared a photo of her and Zara together, and wrote: “‘I’m just sorry we don’t got popcorn.’”

Rosie has since told The Sun that she warned Paige’s friend, who’s running her social media accounts, that she needs to “stay away” from Adam.

“I think he’s gone on for fame,” she said. “He’s done it once and didn’t find love.”

“Well, actually he found it with Zara and ruined it.”

“Based on my experience I’d say not to couple up with Adam,” she revealed, as she explained how Paige and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are just the Geordie’s type.

“I actually spoke to whoever is running Paige’s social media accounts and said ‘I hope my Welsh sister doesn’t do it. Tell her to stay away.'”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

