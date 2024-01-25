Actor Callum Turner breaks his silence on new romance with Dua Lipa

Actor Callum Turner has broken his silence on his new romance with singer Dua Lipa.

The pair sparked romance rumours when they were spotted dancing at an afterparty for the LA premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Masters of The Air earlier this month, in a video obtained by TMZ.

Page Six has since reported that the pop singer and the actor are newly dating.

DUA LIPA AND CALLUM TURNER SLOW DANCING TOGETHER LAST NIGHT AT HIS PREMIERE IM UPPPP pic.twitter.com/KWQBZVlhgd — aileen 💋 (@elordisdua) January 11, 2024

The British actor was asked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight if he would be attending the Grammy Awards on February 4, alongside his new partner.

The 33-year-old revealed: “No. I’m not a musician.”

When told that he had been seen dancing in a video that has since gone viral with Dua, he replied: “I don’t know about that.”

The pair have previously been spotted getting cosy as they enjoyed dinner together at Sushi Park in Beverly Hills earlier this month.

A source recently told Page Six: “It’s new, but but they’re mad about each other.”

“She was at the premiere to support him,” they added.

Dua attended the premiere of Callum’s new show, The Masters of Air two weeks ago now.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were spotted kissing at the ‘Masters of the Air’ after-party. pic.twitter.com/QbpFbJLZ4m — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2024



The event was a star-studded occasion, as cast members Austin Butler and Irish actor Barry Keoghan were also in attendance.

Callum has a number of TV and film credits, with his biggest role to date being Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films.

The news comes after Dua split from French film director Romain Gavras late last year.

She also previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar, from 2019 until 2021.

Meanwhile, Callum dated Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret on The Crown, from 2016 until 2017.