After a year of waiting, we finally know when season six of Formula 1: Drive To Survive will hit Netflix.

The latest instalment of the hugely popular series will once again take fans into F1’s inner circle, showing how drivers and teams geared up for the 2023 season – and all the twists and turns that followed.

Season 6 of Drive To Survive will be released on February 23, 2024, coinciding with the final day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

James Gay-Rees, who produced the Academy Award-winning documentary Senna, continues as Executive Producer of Drive To Survive alongside Paul Martin – who produced the 2019 documentary Diego Maradona – for Box-to-Box Films.

Speaking in a recent interview with Formula1.com, Gay-Rees reflected on Drive To Survive’s impact so far and expressed his optimism that the series will continue to thrive.

“Genuinely, we are enormously proud to be a part of it,” he said.

“There’s also a lot of satisfaction at being first with these things, and I think that it kind of does feel like the first main access show – certainly out of the UK anyway – that has had this profound effect.

“We’ve all had the statistics about the changing, younger demographic, and it’s tough out there for anybody, for any big organisation, to hold its ground given the amount of choices that are out there for the consumer.

“Bringing such a big new audience to a sport – which obviously was deserved, it just needed somebody to open it up – is massively satisfying.

“The fact that it wasn’t a fluke, the fact that it’s grown [with every season]… It’s a real honour and we love it. It’s a very difficult show to make, but we love the process, we love the world. Long may it continue!”