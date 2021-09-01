WATCH: The trailer for season three of The Circle US is here

The trailer for season three of reality show The Circle US is finally here.

The reality series, based on the popular Channel 4 show, bills itself as a game based around social media, with the concept that “anyone can be anyone in The Circle”.

Contestants lived in the same building, but were never allowed to meet, and communicated solely using their profiles on a specially-designed app – giving them the ability to portray themselves in any way they choose.

The aim of the game was to be crowned the most popular without ever meeting the other people involved – and there’s a massive $100k cash prize up for grabs.

The new season premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, September 8, with new episodes dropping on September 15, September 22, and the finale on September 29.

Watch the trailer below: