Two more contestants have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

On Thursday night, the public voted André, Sammy and Zachariah as their least favourite boys.

Meanwhile, the public’s least favourite girls were Leah, Charlotte and Catherine.

The boys were tasked with the difficult decision of choosing which girl to send home, while the girls were asked to choose which boy they wanted to dump from the island.

Charlotte and André were dumped from the villa, in favour of saving Catherine, Leah, Zachariah and Sammy.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

