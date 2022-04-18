This Sex Education star will NOT be returning for the fourth season

Simone Ashley has revealed she will not be returning for the fourth season of Sex Education.

The actress played Olivia Hanan, a member of the popular kid clique ‘The Untouchables’ at Moordale Secondary, on the first three seasons of the hit Netflix show.

During her recent appearance on This Morning, the 27-year-old was asked would she be reprising her role for another season of the sex-positive series.

Simone, who starred as Kate Sharma on season two of Bridgerton, replied: “I get asked that all the time. No, I’m a Bridgerton girl now.”

Sex Education fans have a while to wait for the fourth season, as Asa Butterfield revealed earlier this month that they have not started filming yet.

Season 1 aired in January 2019, followed by season 2 in January 2020, and season 3 premiered in September 2021 due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021