This Sex Education star will NOT be returning for the fourth season

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Simone Ashley has revealed she will not be returning for the fourth season of Sex Education.

The actress played Olivia Hanan, a member of the popular kid clique ‘The Untouchables’ at Moordale Secondary, on the first three seasons of the hit Netflix show.

During her recent appearance on This Morning, the 27-year-old was asked would she be reprising her role for another season of the sex-positive series.

Simone, who starred as Kate Sharma on season two of Bridgerton, replied: “I get asked that all the time. No, I’m a Bridgerton girl now.”

Sex Education fans have a while to wait for the fourth season, as Asa Butterfield revealed earlier this month that they have not started filming yet.

Season 1 aired in January 2019, followed by season 2 in January 2020, and season 3 premiered in September 2021 due to delays caused by the pandemic.

 

 

