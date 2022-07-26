This popular Love Island challenge WON’T be returning this year

We have some bad news for Love Island fans…

Viewers of the show have been calling for the return of the popular ‘Online Buzz’ Twitter challenge, which sees the contestants try to guess missing words from tweets written about them.

One fan tweeted: “Producers please please please do the twitter challenge I’m actually begging,” while a second wrote: “Bring the Twitter and headline challenge. Hurry up.”

Produces please please please do the twitter challenge I’m actually begging #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/idANjNyo1E — Dee🫶🏽 (@deedeeeeex) July 18, 2022

Bring the Twitter and headline challenge. Hurry up 😭 #loveisland — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) July 21, 2022

we don’t want no talent show tf. we want twitter challenge 😫 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/64XFLf81Er — p ✧ (@capybaraloverx) July 24, 2022

When is the Twitter challenge happening, THEY NEED TO GET EXPOSED😭😭😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pe5U4md8DC — Neelam | ਨੀਲਮ (@ne3lamk) July 20, 2022

The popular challenge, which always causes some serious drama – was last seen in the 2019 series – but it sadly will not be returning this year.

A source told The Sun: “As we’ve already seen, not every game is repeated year on year. Just because a challenge was part of the format for a couple of series doesn’t mean it’s here to stay.”

“Producers always try and keep things fresh or respond to feedback, for example with removing food challenges.”

However, host Laura Whitmore has confirmed that the beloved Baby Challenge will make its’ return this week, ahead of next Monday’s final.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

