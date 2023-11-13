This Morning viewers are all saying this same thing about Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark.

The pair co-hosted Monday morning’s episode of the show, and are set to co-host tomorrow’s episode as well.

Kicking off her hosting debut, Cat told viewers: “Can you believe they’ve let two of the naughtiest people on TV on live TV together.”

Rylan replied: “Now this is officially the end. Babe it is so lovely to see you.”

The 47-year-old later revealed she had “forgotten” she had been a This Morning host before when she and Paul O’Grady co-presented for a special 60th birthday celebration episode for Cilla Black.

Following Monday’s episode of This Morning, viewers rushed to X to share their thoughts on Cat and Rylan as a presenting duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

One X user penned: “You may have just done it!! @catdeeley & @Rylan are perfect: Experience, class, intelligent & natural 👌.”

Another wrote: Finally 🥳- welcome @catdeeley you are a pleasure to watch, natural and engaging – thoroughly enjoying the programme this morning for the first time in ages – let’s see more of @cat and @Rylan.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Need to make these 2 permanent. You finally got it right.”