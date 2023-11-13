Ad
This Morning viewers are ALL saying this same thing about Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark

This Morning viewers are all saying this same thing about Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark.

The pair co-hosted Monday morning’s episode of the show, and are set to co-host tomorrow’s episode as well.

Kicking off her hosting debut, Cat told viewers: “Can you believe they’ve let two of the naughtiest people on TV on live TV together.”

Rylan replied: “Now this is officially the end. Babe it is so lovely to see you.”

The 47-year-old later revealed she had “forgotten” she had been a This Morning host before when she and Paul O’Grady co-presented for a special 60th birthday celebration episode for Cilla Black.

Following Monday’s episode of This Morning, viewers rushed to X to share their thoughts on Cat and Rylan as a presenting duo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

One X user penned: “You may have just done it!! @catdeeley & @Rylan are perfect: Experience, class, intelligent & natural 👌.”

Another wrote: Finally 🥳- welcome @catdeeley you are a pleasure to watch, natural and engaging – thoroughly enjoying the programme this morning for the first time in ages – let’s see more of @cat and @Rylan.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Need to make these 2 permanent. You finally got it right.”

