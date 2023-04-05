This Love Is Blind season four star has appeared on ANOTHER popular dating show

It turns out Love Is Blind star Kwame has appeared on ANOTHER popular dating show.

An eagle-eyed fan was catching up with a 2019 episode of Married At First Sight when they spotted the 33-year-old in the premiere episode.

They tweeted: “Aye Kwame…you gotta explain this one. You been on all the shows looking for a wife.”

Aye Kwame…you gotta explain this one. You been on all the shows looking for a wife 😭😭😭 #MAFS #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/cL1B5KA3yQ — Floss (@BlackerAndProud) March 30, 2023

The marketing manager’s search for love on MAFS, which sees singletons get married after meeting for the first time, was unsuccessful.

Kwame is now appearing on the latest season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, and is engaged to Chelsea.

However, he has also been getting close to Micah, who he also struck up a romantic connection with in the pods.

More episodes of Love Is Blind season four are coming to Netflix this Friday, April 7.