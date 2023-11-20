This is why Nigel Farage will be ruled out of MAJOR I’m A Celeb trials

Nigel Farage could be ruled out of major trials during his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Sunday, the former leader of the Brexit Party entered the Australian outback alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson and social media star Nella Rose.

The trio later met their fellow campmates – JLS star Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and food critic Grace Dent in camp.

ITV bosses have signed Nigel on the understanding he won’t be able to carry out certain tasks, including weightlifting.

Hawk-eyed viewers will have noticed the politician managed to escape the hellish height challenge as well as the daunting skydive on Sunday night.

13 years ago, the 59-year-old was left injured after his light aircraft, which was towing a banner that accidentally wrapped around the tail and rudder, nosedived to the ground.

Nigel underwent a major spinal operation, neck reconstruction, while also having his leg in a plaster cast for a year.

Nigel was also involved in a serious road accident 38 years ago, during which he was hit by a Volkswagen Beetle while on a pelican crossing.

A source close to the politician said: “Nigel can’t do strenuous activity because he’s been in a car crash, as well as the plane crash and he’s had his neck reconstructed.”

“Some of the stars will be going in by jumping out of an aeroplane but there is no way he can do that,” the source continued. “He was left so badly injured and there are some things that would be dangerous for him to take on.”

The 59-year-old previously told the Irish Mail on Sunday: “Well, anything involving weight lifting, I’d be out because I’ve obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions and good- ness knows what else.”