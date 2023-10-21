This is why I’m A Celeb bosses ‘rejected’ Kate Middleton’s controversial uncle

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith was reportedly rejected by ITV bosses for the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

According to The Sun, the 58-year-old businessman was in talks with ITV executive producers about appearing on the show as the casting team thought he could be a “massive ratings hit”.

But after reviewing his audition, its understood ITV bosses had second thoughts about his casting.

A source told the outlet: “Gary was well up for a stint in the Aussie jungle and taking part in the Bushtucker trials but it doesn’t seem to be happening anymore.”

“Obviously, he could be a ratings winner but maybe it’s just too much of a risk.”

Gary, the brother of Kate’s mum Carole Middleton, has made headlines in the past after being fined £5,000 and sentenced to a 12-month community service order for assaulting his wife.

In October 2017, Gary admitted to attacking his wife Julie-Ann, and knocking her to the ground in a drunken row outside of their home in Central London.

Gary was described by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court as being a “nasty drunk”, while in a victim-impact statement his wife said the ordeal had left her feeling “extremely anxious and very stressed, and suffering panic attacks.”

It is estimated that the Princess of Wales’ uncle has amassed a £30 million fortune thanks to his IT recruitment business.

A spokesperson for ITV declined to comment to the publication.