This is what everyone is saying about Nigel Farage on I’m A Celeb

Fans of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! have taken to their social media platforms to call for Nigel Farage to leave the show.

This comes after the politician told This Morning presenter, Josie Gibson to “shut up” during Friday night’s episode of the hit ITV show.

Nigel snapped at the presenter after she tried to start a conversation about the vote for the new camp leader.

Friday night’s broadcast saw Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson being removed as camp leader after the campmates broke a series of rules.

The camp have now to vote for a new leader.

After the votes were counted later in the show – with YouTuber Nella Rose appointed as the new camp leader, having received three votes, Josie attempted to talk about the result.

When the 38-year-old tried to draw Nigel into the conversation, he quickly told the star to “shut up” as if more rules were broken in camp, they would have their Bushtucker Trial yellow stars taken away rather than being able to exchange them for food.

Now fans have taken to X to express their shock at Nigel’s comment, with some calling for the politician to be removed from the show.

Nigel telling Josie to shut up was just rude. #ImACeleb — Paula Dooley (@pauladooley170) December 1, 2023

not Nigel of ALL people

Telling Josie to shut up. Idiot #ImACeleb — SG (@SG902110) December 1, 2023

#ImACeleb

Me when Nigel said that to Josie 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/z9KiOPjBjI — Amy (@Amy88908753) December 1, 2023

Nigel getting lippy with josie… are you mad! Josie Gibson on top > #ImACeleb — Nicole-Esme⚡️ (@NicolexEsme) December 1, 2023

Nigel just told Josie to shut up 🤦‍♀️#imaceleb pic.twitter.com/ThoagUSZTT — oh its no (@ohno666123) December 1, 2023

unsurprising behaviour from nigel but he did notttt just talk to josie like that…. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/oNiG8Uq1JK — marcy🦊🍉 (@coolgirlmarcy) December 1, 2023