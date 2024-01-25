THIS is the iconic HBO show that is ‘coming to Netflix’ very soon

Rumours are currently circulating that HBO’s Sex and The City is finally coming to Netflix.

A new report has revealed that all six seasons of the iconic show will hit the streaming service this year.

Netflix has allegedly made a deal with Warner Bros Discovery to license all 94 episodes of the hit series.

Sources familiar with the pact told Variety, the series will be available in the U.S. and several other European markets in April.

In addition, the deal does not include the two feature-length films, nor does it include the recent spin-off, And Just Like That.

The original HBO show aired from 1998 to 2004 and followed the lives of four 20-somethings as they navigate life, relationships and sex in the Big Apple.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) have reprised their roles in the spin-off series, while Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) made a brief cameo appearance in season two – after previously claiming she’d never appear on the show.

Sarah, Cynthia, Kristin marked the show’s 25th anniversary last summer.

The actresses posted a video thanking all their fans for the support over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

Sarah Jessica later shared a photo of her character’s iconic ‘Carrie’ necklace on Instagram.

She added the caption: “It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ.”

Cynthia also posted a throwback photo from the original series alongside a recent photo of herself.

She wrote: “I cannot believe Sex and the City premiered 25 years ago today. Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me. And now I can’t imagine my life without it!”

“I know it holds a special place in so many of your hearts too, so thank you for watching. And get ready for season 2 of And Just Like That!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon)

In a separate post, Kristin wrote on Instagram: “It is impossible to believe it has been 25 years!”

“I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY!”

“Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you.”